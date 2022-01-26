President signals cost of living ease in budget

President Irfaan Ali yesterday announced that today’s budget will address the cost of living, inject massively into health care, cut taxes on pickups and make it easier for ownership of modern trucks.

During a live pre-budget address to the nation, the President stated that Budget 2022 will focus on increased productivity and capacity building while also removing “burdensome taxes” that Guyanese citizens face.

The president said, “The policy agenda and measures in budget 2022, will be aimed and geared towards increasing disposable income and this is critical, we must have more disposable income available to the population.” He added that he had asked the finance minister to include specific measures that will be geared at enhancing and improving disposable income and ensuring that there is more money available to families and in the economy.