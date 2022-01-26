Guyana, China sign pact to transform Joe Vieira Park

An agreement signed yesterday between the Governments of Guyana and China will see the transforming of Joe Vieira Park on the West Demerara.

A signing ceremony took place at the Office of the President for the project which will see the Region Three park being transformed into a modern recreational space estimated to cost between US$10 million and US$12 million.

During the ceremony, acting Commissioner of the Protected Areas Com-mission and National Parks Commission, Jason Fraser stated that the Joe Vieira Park has always provided a space for recreation especially during holidays. According to footage of the ceremony provided by the Department of Public Information, he said that the project will greatly enhance the space.