Norton elected APNU Chairman after Granger stands down

PNCR Leader Aubrey Norton was yesterday elected Chairman of A Partnership for National Unity (APNU) after former President David Granger stepped down from the post but Norton appeared no closer to getting into Parliament and being anointed Leader of the Opposition.

In what was seen as a largely ceremonial move, Granger stood down as Chairman of APNU and Opposition Leader Joseph Harmon also resigned as General Secretary. However, as of this point, Granger remains the Representative of the APNU+AFC List and therefore holds the key to whether Norton gets into Parliament. In the meanwhile Harmon retains the post of the Leader of the Opposition and shows no sign of giving it up.

Norton said yesterday that his primary focus as Chairman of the APNU will be to create a coalition where everyone feels embraced and he will now endeavour to win back the faith of the Working People’s Alliance (WPA) and other parties that had given up on the grouping.