EPA waives environmental impact assessment for new Joe Vieira Park

The new landscape of the Joe Vieira Park is closer to realisation with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) waiving the Environmental Impact Assessment. The project, which will see the park upgraded to a family and lifestyle-oriented facility, the EPA said, will not significantly impact the environment.

Providing reasons for the decision, the EPA said the impacts on air quality will be short term during the construction phase, localised and can be mitigated. It stated too that the air quality will be monitored throughout the lifecycle of the project.