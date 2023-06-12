NIS now accepting contributions via MMG

The National Insurance Scheme (NIS) is the latest local entity to utilise Mobile Money Guyana (MMG), and employers or the self-employed can now pay contributions through the app, directly into the NIS bank account
According to an advertisement published in the Sunday edition of this newspaper, employers who desire to use the MMG option for paying directly into NIS bank account can write a letter to the finance controller, National Insurance Scheme, 6 Camp and Bent streets, Werk-en-Rust or email fc@nis.org.gy.