How the cost of living is affecting people Part 28

Interviews and photos by Subhana Shiwmangal

Stabroek News spoke to members of the public in Shreya and Hope West, Enmore on the East Coast Demerara about the rising cost of living and how it is affecting them. The following are their comments:

Levi Burke, a 35-year-old construction worker said: “Most things, especially flour and milk gone up in the market and this is affecting me a lot. These two basic things that I use in the home is affecting me a lot because my child uses the Natura milk every day and my home often use flour, to make roti and other things. A small pack of Natura milk cost $900 and something now, before the milk was $600 and something. Also, a small pack of Thunderbolt flour cost $700 and something now, before the same pack was $500 and something. I think the government should see what they can do to reduce the price on basic food items in the market. I don’t think the cost on basic food items should be so expensive.”

Basanti Hariprashad said: “Things are hard on me right now because my husband is the only one working and everything in the market is going up everyday. Things that I want for myself, I can’t buy it because my husband’s salary is small. I applied for a part-time job the government was offering but because of my age, I didn’t get through. For instance, main items such as sugar cost $200/$140 a pound at the shop, before the cost was $80 a pound. Then there’s milk, a small pack Natura milk cost $700/$660 – a couple months back that same milk was sold for $450/$460. Even down to the tin milk and oil expensive. I think the government should give the people something to assist with the rising cost of living, for example, a hamper every month. I need to do some repairs to my home but because my money is limited, I can’t even afford to do that.”

Esther Tannasse, 76-year-old pensioner said: “Milk, rice, everything raise in the market terribly. Yesterday I can tell you from experience, I feel it because I didn’t cook. Rice gone up and so has other things in the market and I couldn’t afford to buy. On top of that, I have two grandchildren going to school. A big bag Karibee rice now cost $7,800; before the cost was $5,000 and something. The pound pack Natura milk now cost about $580 and before the price was $400; even oil expensive. When I receive my monthly pension, I have to pay light and water bills and then groceries. I can say that everything gone up in the market. I think the government could see what they can do for old people because the cost of living is high. I’m minding chicken and turkeys but still, I’m feeling the high price because feed price all gone up in the market. I really would like the government to work towards reducing the high price these things are sold for in the market.”

Albertha Tannasse said: “Everything in the market gone up and I’m not working currently because I’m sick. I’m living with my parents. My husband died so I’m relying on my parents for support. I see that rice all gone up and my family and I, are finding it hard. Even sugar all gone up; a pound of sugar now is $200, before the price per pound was $100. Two pounds of plantains cost $500 now, before a pound of plantain was $100. Also, chicken price gone up; a pound of chicken cost $800 now – before a pound was $360. I would like if the government can assist me with public assistance because my husband died 3 years ago and seeing that items are high in the market, it would be helpful to me.”

Nalini Ramcharan, said: “Vegetables and groceries gone up in the market and this affect me and my family a lot. I have three kids and my husband is a fisherman and these high prices affects me a lot because not all the time my husband would catch fish. And I still have to send my children to school. The cost of living is high because the price for a lot of things in the shop and market gone up and down – mostly up. Plantains, for instance, is expensive; a pound of plantain now cost $300, before that same pound of plantain cost $160. Rice all gone up, a small pack Karibee rice now cost $1,900, a few months ago the cost was $1,300. Boulanger all gone up. I think the government should see how they can carry down the cost of living a little, so people can make ends meet.”

Mujtaba Mendonca, 61-year-old construction worker and joiner said: “To get work for my profession in this community is hard because everything gone up in the market. Rice, milk, oil, sugar, chowmein, soap – basic things gone up in the market. For instance, a gallon of kerosene cost about $1,000. If you don’t have that cash, you can’t buy it; before the cost was $500. A 1-litre bottle oil now cost $700, before the cost was $395. I would really like the government to look into these high prices that these items are sold for in the market and visit people to help them in these areas. Also, I would like the government to check out a road by the seawall in the Shreya area. An official checked it out, but the person is still building the road illegally in the area.”

Eusi Ross, 48-year-old fisherman said: “The government is doing well for the school children but because I’m a single parent of five children, to maintain the groceries for the home so my children can enjoy, is really hard on me. I find that food items in general is expensive – greens, rice, etc. I received the cash grant for my children. It helped me, yes, but I’m still struggling with the groceries for the home because everything expensive in the market. My salary I receive can’t even do to feed my family. Look at the boulanger price now, 3 boulanger for $500, before the same three cost $200. Two pints of kerosene cost $340 now; before a pint was $100. I love the government, however, the price on basic food items need to drop; it is expensive.”

Karan Deochand said: “Groceries and greens gone up in the market. My family of four runs a hardware store and what I find is business is slow. I observed that the Chinese are importing items, yes, but they are selling them at a cheap cost and because of this, business slow down. Apart from that, food items gone up in the market and sometimes I can’t afford it. Basic things such as rice, flour, oil gone up in the market. A gallon cooking oil cost about $3,000/$4,000 now; before it was cheaper. A gallon rice before cost $500 and something, now the cost is $600. Right here we are producing sugar and the price is expensive. I think the government should investigate why the price for basic items gone up in the market.”

Chris Sitaram said: “I’m a medical student and my mother is a housewife while my father is a driver and when I go to the market, I find that things gone up in the market. This is affecting my family because we are saving less while we are spending more. For instance, a tin of Soya milk cost $2,800 three months ago, and last month when I went to the market it cost $3,500. Now the cost is $5,000 for a tin. Basic things such as onions gone up in the market. A pound of onions cost $240 now, before the cost was $100. I think the government should take off VAT on certain items because in the supermarket, a simple bottle water, I had to pay VAT on and even that is expensive. I think if the government do that, items will be cheaper.”

Gaitree Geokinadan, 40-year-old single parent said: “It is really hard for me because I’m a single parent with two children and things are high in the market- everything is high. My husband support the kids yes, but I have to support my home despite the high price items are sold for in the market. For instance, oil, a 1-litre bottle of oil cost $700 and something now, before the price was $300 and something/$500. Both Fernleaf and Natura milk are expensive. Everything rise up in the market, even the feed price gone up to mind chicken. I’m paying $7,000 for a bag of Starter to mind chicken, before the price was $5,000/$6,000 a bag. I would like if the government can assist me with the high rise in food items.”