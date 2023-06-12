Cop injured in motorcycle crash

A 25-year-old police constable is now hospitalised in a serious condition after he was injured in a serious accident yesterday on Kingston access road Number 79 Village, Corriverton, Corentyne Berbice.

According to the police report, at about 04:20 hrs yesterday Clinton Douglas of Lot 73 Albert Street Number 79 Village, Corriverton Berbice, a police constable stationed at Mibicuri Police Station was riding a motorcycle when he lost control and collided with the culvert, sustaining injuries about his body.

Douglas was picked up in an unconscious state by the police and escorted to Skeldon Public Hospital, where he was examined by a doctor on duty and treated for his injuries, the release said. He was transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital and then later to the Georgetown Public Hospital for further medical attention. His condition is regarded as serious, the release said.