GNBS certifies laboratory and jewellers 

The Guyana National Bureau of Standards (GNBS) recently certified two local businesses. The Midway Specialty Care Centre Guyana Laboratory was certified on June 6, to the National Standard GYS 170:2021 – “General Requirements for the Operation of a Laboratory”, while on June 8, Gopaul’s Jewellery received the National Standard GYS 50:2022 – “Specification of Gold Articles” (12 Karat and 14 Karat) certification, a release from the GNBS said.
It stated that a ceremony was held at its Barrack and Parade streets, Georgetown location where Laboratory Director Dr Kamela Bemaul-Sukhu received the certificate on behalf of Midway Specialty Care Centre Guyana from Andrea Mendonca, head of GNBS Certification Services Department.