Linden Highway asphalt plant will only impact air quality temporarily, says EPA

Even though it noted that the operation of an asphalt plant on the Linden Highway could temporarily impact air quality, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) said that an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) was not required.
“While there is potential for temporary impacts on air quality, the maximum predicted concentrations of key pollutants nitrogen dioxide (NO2), sulphur dioxide (SO2), particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM 10) and carbon monoxide (CO) will be within the World Health Organisation stipulated limits,” the EPA said.