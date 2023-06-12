Govt, UAE delegation hold talks

President Irfaan Ali and members of his cabinet yesterday held discussions with visiting United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for International Cooperation Reem Al Hashimy and her team.

According to a press release from the Department of Public Information, prior to the meeting, the President hosted breakfast in honour of the visiting official, where they spoke about the importance of enhancing relations between the two nations. A number of other cabinet ministers, government officials, representatives from the private sector and members of the diplomatic community were also present.

Minister Al Hashimy was on a one-day visit to Guyana.