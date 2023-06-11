UAE minister on visit

President Irfaan Ali and members of his Cabinet today held discussions with the United Arab Emirates’ Minister of State for International Cooperation, Reem Al Hashimy and her delegation at State House.

Prior to the meeting, he hosted breakfast in honour of the visiting official, where they both spoke about the importance of enhancing relations between the two nations, a release from the Office of the President said.

Vice President, Bharrat Jagdeo, a number of other Cabinet Ministers, Government officials, representatives from the private sector and members of the diplomatic community were also present.

Minister Al Hashimy is on a one-day visit to Guyana.