Major fund managers eying oil $$

The government on Wednesday met with a delegation of major US and Global Fund managers and discussed among other issues, the potential investment power of this country’s Natural Resource Fund (NRF) but said that it would not be ready until sometime between 2028 and 2030.

“We discussed the future growth of our markets for the management of the funds in the oil and gas sector but this is not for now; it’s [for] the coming years. Right now we are not receiving a lot of money. The Fund is not a big Fund. By 2027, 2028, 2029, 2030, that is when large sums will accumulate in the fund,” Jagdeo on Thursday told a press conference he hosted.