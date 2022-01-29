Sisters become family’s first university grads

Among the latest batch of University of Guyana (UG) graduates this year are proud sisters Towanna Crandon-Primo and Kaleda Crandon, who are the first members of their family to acquire tertiary education.

Towanna, 28, and Kaleda, 26, have earned a Diploma in Public Management and Degree in Marketing, respectively.

In a release on what it described as one of its success stories, UG said the women, who are on a mission to excel in their careers, were aware they needed to equip themselves with the necessary skills and so they pursued tertiary education.