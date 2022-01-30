APNU+AFC used its “slim majority” to rush through the Prime Minister Hamilton Green Pension Bill 2017

Dear Editor,

I have taken note of a letter penned by former Georgetown Mayor and PNC strongman, Hamilton Green, published in the Kaieteur News under the caption “What about the rushing through Parliament of important Bills with a slim majority superintended by a compliant Speaker?” In his missive, Green stated, “I have in mind the trivialization of our Parliament by rushing through the now-famous Natural Resources Fund Bill”.

In this regard, I wish to point readers to March 9th, 2017, when the party which Green supports, used its “slim majority” to rush through the Prime Minister Hamilton Green Pension Bill amidst fierce opposition from the then PPP/C Parliamentary opposition and a large section of the country. This Bill gave Green $1.5M dollars per month and has cost taxpayers $85.5M to date. Some of those taxpayers currently footing the bill are themselves victims of Green’s many indiscretions, which took place during the PNC dictatorship period he is being paid for.

Many, including myself, are of the view that Green, who has been an abject failure even as Mayor of Georgetown, is not deserving of this hefty pension. This is yet another example of how the “good life”, promised by the APNU+AFC, was only extended to their officials and cronies while the overwhelming majority of the Guyanese population suffered – such as the dismissed 7,000 sugar workers and the 2,000 Amerindian CSOs. It is also a timely reminder of why they must never ever be allowed to attain the reins of government again.

Sincerely,

Adron Pires