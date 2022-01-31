Commentary and Analysis

The purpose of this section is to draw attention of policymakers the challenging issues faced by the country, whether arising out of the Budget presentation or otherwise. Unlike past years, these are all new topics and we truly hope that at the very least, they considered by the relevant persons.

In this Section we address the following:

1. Avoiding the Resource Curse and the Dutch Disease;

2. Importance of Statistics;

3. The Judiciary in the Context of the rule of Law; and

4. The Natural Resource Fund Act.