Gov’t seeking supervisory services for new bridge over Demerara

Even as government continues negotiations with contractor China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC) for the building of the new Demerara Harbour Bridge, it yesterday issued a request for proposals for supervisory services for the project.

Through the executing agency, the Ministry of Public Works, the notice was issued with subject Minister Juan Edghill explaining its purpose. “It is for the supervision for the construction… the supervision is for when the contract is signed and to supervise what is taking place,” he said. The Public Works Minister did not give a timeframe for when the contract would be signed but he recently told this newspaper that the two sides were still in discussions.

“The Ministry of Public Works (MoPW) invites eligible consultancy firms to submit proposals for construction supervision for the construction of the New Demerara River Bridge (Nandy Park to La Grange),” the notice stated.