MV Malali captain suspended for alleged drunkenness

The 38-year-old captain of the M.V. Malali was suspended today after he was allegedly found to be above the prescribed legal alcohol limit while on duty.

In a press release, Director of the Guyana Police Force’s (GPF) Corporate Communications Unit, Mark Ramotar said that the captain’s blood alcohol level was checked based on a request made by the Transport and Harbours Department.

At the time, the captain who has been identified as Jermaine Blackman, a resident of West Ruimveldt, Georgetown was en route to Leguan in the Essequibo River.

According to the release, Police Commander of Region 3 Errol Watts indicated that Blackman complied with the request and was subjected to two breathalyser tests. “The readings were 146 and 141 respectively, way above the legal limit,” the press release said.

Chapter 35(b) of the River Navigation Regulations of the Laws of Guyana states that “the officer may suspend for such time as he may think fit, or cancel the certificate of competency of any captain of a vessel of steersman or bowman of a boat who – is guilty of drunkenness or neglect when engaged in the performance of his duties”.