Pleased with huge investment in the education sector

Dear Editor,

The national budget presented by Dr. Ashni Singh is the largest to be read in the National Assembly, at $552.9B, one thing is certain, that is, no Guyanese were left out or forgotten by its government, but there is one aspect of the budget which I am most pleased with, and that is the huge investment in the education sector.

The PPP/C Government has allocated $74.4B in the 2022 budget for the development of the education sector in alignment with its 2030 vision for the sector.

Further, Dr. Singh announced an increase to the Because We Care Cash Grant from $15, 000 to $25,000 per child and the School Uniform Grant increased from $4,000 to $5, 000. A total of $30, 000 to each boy and girl from nursery to secondary school is no small feat. This cash grant is impressive as it significantly removes the expenses that otherwise would be incurred by parents and caregivers of our youngest, brightest, and most precious resource, that is our children.

And if this trajectory is maintained, unhindered by bad politics like in 2015 when APNU+AFC decided to cut funding for the programme, then one can confidently stand by this government in knowing that better days are ahead for all of our children.

Yours truly,

Attiya Baksh