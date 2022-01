The Guyana Cricket Board (GCB) has praised the ruling PPP/C government for its historic 2.2 billion dollars budget for sports for 2022.

“This is indeed a significant leap for the development of sport in Guyana,” the GCB stated in a release.

According to the cricket board, participation in sports by individuals is invaluable to the society since it encourages healthy lifestyles, different career opportunities and the promotion of aspects of one’s country.