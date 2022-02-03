Gov’t aiming to put $2.3b of disposable income into hands of pensioners

Minister of Human Services and Social Security, Dr Vindhya Persaud on Tuesday told Parliament that the government is looking to place $2.3 billion of disposable income into the hands of pensioners.

“We’re looking at an increase and we’re looking at placing $2.3 billion of disposable income in the hands of our pensioners. I would not stand here as part of the PPP/C government and say that we have done all that we can, but this is just the beginning in 18 months where we would have increased pension beyond what the APNU+AFC government did in their entire five years”, she said in her contribution to the budget debate.

As such she assured that the government will remain committed to consistently increasing the pension until pensioners are at the point as was promised in the PPP/C’s manifesto. According to the minister, since entering office, pensions have increased by 37 per cent.