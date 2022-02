Thirty-year-old miner, Karl Robinson of Imbaimadai, Upper Mazaruni River, was on Tuesday found not guilty of raping a 10-year-old girl back in 2017.

Following hours of deliberations, a 12-member mixed jury returned a unanimous verdict, acquitting Robinson of the charge of the rape of a child under 16 years.

The indictment against him was that he sexually penetrated the 10-year-old on March 25th, 2017 in the County of Essequibo.