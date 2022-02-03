Reopening of schools crucial for keeping children in system – Manickchand …all nursery and primary schools to have electricity before year end

Minister of Education Priya Manickchand yesterday told the National Assembly that Guyana stands the risk of losing its children if government accedes to the Opposition’s call for schools to be closed, noting that some 70 children got pregnant during the COVID-19 related closures.

The Minister made the statement while defending her $74.4 billion allocation in the 2022 budget.

“For all the people asking for schools to keep close, right here in Guyana in 2020 11,944 children registered to write CXC, 494 were absent. In 2021 out of 9,823, 553 are absent. You are risking losing these kids forever.