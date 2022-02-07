Biker dies after running into pothole at Laluni

A twenty-three-year-old motorcyclist yesterday succumbed to his injuries and another person is hospitalised after they crashed into a pothole at Laluni, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

Dead is Dave Taylor of Laluni Creek while injured is 17- year-old Vishal Bahadur. He is hospitalised at the Georgetown Public Hospital (GPH).

A police report revealed that Taylor was riding motorcycle bearing registration number CL 3900 while Bahadur was the pillion rider.

They were proceeding west along the southern side of the road allegedly at a fast rate, police said when the motorcycle dropped into a pothole with water. As a result, the rider lost control and they fell on the road surface.

The duo were picked up by public-spirited citizens and rushed to the Diamond Diagnostic Centre on the East Bank where Taylor was pronounced dead on arrival.

Bahadur after receiving emergency medical care was transferred to the GPH and admitted.