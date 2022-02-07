No document finalized yet for lease of Merriman Mall section to Sleepin 

No official document has yet been finalized to lease a section of the Merriman Mall to Sleepin Hotel for the construction of a parking lot but in the meanwhile the area is being fully utilised by the establishment and the green space has been replaced by concrete.

When Stabroek News contacted the owner of the hotel, Clifton Bacchus he noted that the official lease and documents had still not been finalized. Repeated attempts by Stabroek News to contact the Mayor, Ubraj Narine and the Deputy Mayor, Alfred Mentore on this matter were futile.