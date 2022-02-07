Routine maintenance of sluice doors absolutely necessary

Dear Editor,

Sluice doors take a constant beating from the raging Atlantic, and routine maintenance of these structures is absolutely necessary. As a former Drain-age and Irrigation Overseer in Region Two, I am familiar with sea sluices including the one at Andrews. These structures should be tarred twice yearly, and pulleys, rollers, wire ropes, and winches should be greased as necessary.

I saw the recent report and picture of the Andrews sluice door in the Stabroek News which showed no signs of damage, but that it may have slipped out from its grooves (a common occurrence.) I observed that the sluice had three stiffeners instead of four and that it had not been recently tarred. Also, there seemed to be some flaws on the right side of the sluice door. Several large fishing boats use the outfall channel at Andrews and maybe one may have collided with the sluice door causing it to be dislodged from the grooves.

Sincerely,

Mohamed Majeed

Florida