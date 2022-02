Information Commissioner’s pay accounts for over half of $40M budgeted for office

Just over half of the $40 million sum budgeted for the Office of the Commissioner of Information this year is for the emoluments of the office holder, retired Justice of Appeal Charles Ramson SC.

Minister of Governance and Parliamentary Affairs Gail Teixeira made the disclosure yesterday during the Committee of Supply’s consideration of the budget estimates.

She was at the time responding to questions from APNU+AFC Member of Parliament Tabitha Sarabo-Halley about the budget for the office.