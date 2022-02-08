Two men held at No.51 over cannabis

Two men were arrested yesterday following the

discovery of more than $4.5M worth of cannabis in a motor car at No.51 village, Corentyne, Berbice.

In custody are Michael Embrack, 37, of East Canje, Berbice and Randolph Job, 34, of No. 51 Village, Corentyne.

The Customs Anti-Narcotic Unit (CANU) in a statement yesterday said several parcels of cannabis were found in a motor car which was intercepted by its ranks who were conducting an operation at No.51 village, Corentyne, Berbice.

Embrack and Job, who were occupants of the car at the time were escorted to CANU Headquarters where the narcotics was weighed and amounted to 15.104 kilogrammes, CANU said.

It carries a street value of $4,540,000, CANU added.

The two are likely to be charged soon.