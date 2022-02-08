Social media outrage over use of lye on woman after hysterectomy

(Trinidad Guardian) The atrocity suffered by Katherine Akum Lum when lye was used instead of distilled water after her hysterectomy at a public hospital has sparked a firestorm on social media.

Expressing outrage social media users questioned what lye was doing in a theatre, whether an investigation was ever done and if anyone was held accountable.

The procedure was performed on Akum Lum at the St James Medical Complex on June 12, 2019 but Akum Lum only shared her story publicly for the first time in an exclusive interview with Sunday Guardian.

Akum Lum, 54, who had suffered extensive damage to her kidneys and abdominal wall which resulted in her being bedridden for two years, has a pending medical negligence lawsuit against the North West Regional Health Authority (NWRHA).

She is in urgent need of reconstructive surgery which the Authority has agreed to pay for and it is scheduled for February 17 at the Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia, USA.

She, however, decided to speak out after the Authority indicated that they may not be able to source the foreign exchange in time for her surgery. Noting that it took a year for them to book the surgery in the USA, Akum Lum is afraid that they may now have to reschedule the procedure. She has already packed her suitcases as arrangements have been made for her to leave on Saturday for the surgery.

However, up to yesterday, she had received no update on the status of the funds. Before the hysterectomy, she led a successful and happy life as a building designer and project manager, but now she lives in excruciating pain and is a mere shadow of her former self.

Many people took to social media to express their outrage after reading about her experience in Sunday Guardian.

In her social media post, Lisa Boodram said, “This is absolutely horrible from those called professional Dr’s, how can they make a mistake like that? Do they store medical toilet supplies with toilet cleaners? This woman is now in unbearable pain cause of their negligence, hope you get treatment asap. God be with you.”

Kashina Bedessie posted, “Who pack lye on the tray for the Dr? Who is responsible for putting out all that the Dr would need?”

Anisa Williams wrote, “This is gross negligence on the hospital’s part! Somebody needs to go home for this! In addition to paying for the reconstructive surgery in the US they are also liable to pay for all other cots after the surgery until full recovery including in home care! What madness is this?”

When the Trinidad and Tobago Medical Board was contacted via Whatsapp Messenger about whether an investigation was ever launched into this incident, president Dr Leslie Roberts said, “To the best of my knowledge, MBTT never received a complaint on the matter. The matter is now subjudice so MBTT cannot comment.”

Asked whether the MBTT would initiate an investigation since the incident is now public, she did not respond.

Akum Lum is worried because, in a letter to her attorneys on January 27, the NWRHA stated, “Whilst we note your optimistic observations about our client’s ability to obtain US from its bankers, our client cannot guarantee it will receive the substantial sum of US$115,920.00 by the 13-02-22 and certainly not before the 31-01-22, especially as we still await the invoice from the Hospital.” In her matter which is being heard before Justice Margaret Mohammed, the NWRHA denied that it introduced 500 ml of lye into her abdomen and instead maintained that it introduced 500 ml of distilled water contaminated with lye.

Akum Lum’s attorneys have submitted independent medical expert reports in court from a battery of medical experts who have all testified to her debilitating condition.