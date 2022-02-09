Bayphase Ltd selected for review of Yellowtail project – Bharrat

Having done the review for the Liza and Payara Stabroek Block projects, the United Kingdom-headquartered oil and gas consultancy, Bayphase Ltd, will also be conducting the review of the Yellowtail Project, Minister of Natural Resources Vickram Bharrat yesterday disclosed, saying their offer was the best one for this country.

“We went through the evaluation process, and based on their technical capabilities and the price too – because price is important too – they [were chosen].Also, they did Payara too so they are familiar with the Guyana basin,” Bharrat told Stabroek News yesterday.

They will be paid US$423,360 for the execution of the contract.