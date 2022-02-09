GPHC refutes claim of racial bias for postgraduate programme applicants

The Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) is emphatically rejecting the notion that its selection criteria for its postgraduate programmes are influenced by factors of ethnicity.

In a release yesterday, the GPHC referred to a statement made by former Minister within the Ministry of Public Health and Opposition Member of Parliament, Dr Karen Cummings, on Thursday last during the course of the national budget debate where she “alluded” to “significant disparities along ethnic lines” within the surgical department and surgical training programme at the GPHC. In response, the Corporation emphatically rejected what they described as the “unsubstantiated and disparaging remarks” made by the former minister.