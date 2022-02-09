Transcript of section of interview between Vice-President Bharrat Jagdeo and Vice Media Group on February 1st

Interviewer: This year Guyana dropped two points on the Transparency International Corruption Perceptions Index which puts it among the most corrupt in the region. Do you accept that within this Government, within this country that there is a problem with corruption?

Jagdeo: First of all I have a problem with the indices but we do have real corruption in countries like ours too. So I believe a lot of these, one time, I think this is all, this is like a blackness index. The darker you are the lower you are on the index. The developed countries hardly ever get on this index and they have more institutional corruption in my view. When you have a lobbying system where people can lobby for policies I think that is a most corrupt act in a government, you can get people to lobby and pay lobbyists and it is accepted, it is a policy.

Interviewer: Back to Guyana (the words that followed are difficult to decipher)