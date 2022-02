Pomeroon resident Levoy La Cruz who had been accused of the stabbing death of 21-year-old miner Rafael Danns, with whom he was drinking when an argument erupted, has been acquitted of the charge.

Following hours of deliberations, a jury yesterday afternoon returned a unanimous verdict, finding La Cruz not guilty of the manslaughter charge.

He had been accused of unlawfully killing Danns called ‘Singh,’ 21, of Grant Anna Regina, Lower Pomeroon River, on September 8th, 2014.