Several injured after lorry and car collide on Mandela Ave

Several persons including sports personalities Chelsea Edghill and Kristoff Shepherd were injured on Monday following an accident on Mandela Avenue.

The Police said that at about 9 pm at the intersection of Mandela Avenue and Homestretch Avenue, motor lorry # GWW 3741 driven by Omkar Pertab, age 31 years of Lot 41 Resource Canal # 2 W.B.D and motorcar # PPP 6198 driven by Shepherd, age 22 years of Now-or-Never, Mahaicony Village, E.C.D collided.

Edghill, age 24 years of Lot 222 Meadowbrook Gardens, Georgetown and Nickasie Lewis, age 23 years of Lot 167 Freeman Street East La Penitence, Georgetown were passengers in the car.