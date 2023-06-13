Biker dies in Mandela Ave crash

Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding a fatal accident which occurred at about 11.50 pm on Sunday on Mandela Avenue in the vicinity of John Fernandes.

It involved motor lorry #GDD 3729 owned and driven by 52-year-old Mohan Ram Narine, of Lot 11 Airy Hall Public Road, Essequibo Coast and motorcycle #CH 2546 owned and ridden by 47-year-old Lakeram Etwaroo (deceased) of Lot 42 Diamond New Housing Scheme.

The police say that enquiries disclosed that it is alleged by the driver of the motor lorry #GDD 3729 that he was proceeding along Mandela Avenue on the southern side and as he approached the traffic light it was showing green in his direction but the light to turn south was red so he stopped and waited as the turning light changed to green.