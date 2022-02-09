The case for hiring Justin Langer

Justin Langer, arguably the world’s most demanding cricket coach, is now available after submitting his resignation with immediate effect to Cricket Australia (CA) last Saturday. Langer’s decision came in the wake of a meeting with CA on Friday where he was offered a six-month extension to his four-year contract which was expiring in June. Inexplicably, CA was making him a lame-duck coach until the completion of the 2022 T20 World Cup which Australia is scheduled to host.

In his letter of resignation, Langer stated that after careful consideration he believed that it was “in everyone’s best interests for the Australian cricket team to begin the next chapter immediately.” He added that if the media reports were correct that several senior players and support staff were not in favour of him continuing as coach, and it was now apparent that CA was keen to move in another direction, he respected their decision.

On the outside looking in, this scenario can only be viewed as mind-boggling when one considers the circumstances under which Langer became the coach and the present state of Australian cricket. Australia, currently occupy the top spot in the ICC Test rankings, and have just retained the Ashes, after pummelling England 4 – 0 (which should have been a 5 – 0 sweep). This performance follows on the heels of their unlikely capture of the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, there is speculation that Langer’s head was on the chopping block following last winter’s home defeat to India and the subsequent failure to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship Final. Former Australian captain and teammate Ricky Ponting and other past players are absolutely infuriated by the shabby manner in which Langer was shown the door.

In March 2018, Australia’s cricket was at a very low point, following the scandal of the sandpaper ball-tampering incident in the Third Test match versus South Africa in Cape Town. Australia went on to lose that game and the series 3 – 1. At the end of the tour, the Australian Coach, Darren Lehmann, stepped down as a result of the imbroglio. Langer was brought to right the disgraced ship and restore pride to Australian cricket, an assignment he has more than adequately fulfilled.

Langer is ‘old school’ in his approach to the game, and he is very demanding, requiring 100 percent application, discipline and effort from his players at all times, whether it be at net practice or in the last over of the penultimate day of a dead rubber Test match. Lacklustre approaches to any aspect of the game, be it fielding or running between the wickets, are wholly unacceptable and not tolerated. Langer’s former charges are highly compensated professionals of whom much is expected.

When Australia lost the Third Test of the 2019 Ashes series, thanks to Ben Stokes’ marvellous Test century and an incredible 77-run last wicket partnership between Stokes and Joe Leach, Langer gathered the Australian squad the next day and forced them to watch the video of the agonising drama of every ball of that infamous tenth-wicket stand. The dropped catch off of Stokes, the muffed chance to run out Leach who had scampered down the pitch and was stranded in no-man’s land, the wasting of the final review, and Tim Paine’s failure as captain to prevent Stokes from farming the bowling and protecting Leach, were laid bare in front of the entire team, who had failed to execute the game plan under pressure in the closing minutes of what had appeared to be a certain Australian victory and early retention of the Ashes. Cricket for Langer is obviously not a stroll in the park and the senior players who have orchestrated his ousting may well discover sooner rather than later the folly of their ways.

Langer‘s methods may appear to be harsh but they are based on the exacting standards of constant self-improvement which he first outlined for himself as a player. The older West Indies cricket fans still remember his debut appearance in the Baggy Green. It was the Fourth Test at Adelaide in the 1992 – 93 series, with Australia leading 1 – 0, and with their best opportunity to regain the Sir Frank Worrell Trophy, since losing it in 1978. The West Indies won by one run but the 22-year-old Langer with the top score of 54 nearly stole the show. Despite his promising start, Langer had difficulty commanding a regular place in the side until 1998 when he became the first choice number three. In 2001, following an injury to Michael Slater, he joined Matthew Hayden at the top of the order. The Hayden/Langer opening partnership went on to become the most successful in Australia’s Test history, accumulating 5,655 runs in 113 innings, statistics only exceeded by the West Indies pair of Gordon Greenidge and Desmond Haynes.

Langer has walked the talk. A veteran of 105 Test matches, he might have enjoyed a longer career were it not for a series of injuries. When he retired from first-class cricket, he had surpassed Sir Don Bradman’s aggregate of 28,067 with 28,382, to become the most prolific Australian run getter. Off the field, Langer has penned five books, four on cricket and another titled Seeing the Sunrise, on goal setting and confronting adversity. He is the kind of driven individual who relishes difficult challenges and meets them with a high degree of intensity.

If ever the time was opportune for Cricket West Indies to appoint a demanding coach with Langer’s credentials it is now. After the debacle of the 2021 T20 World Cup, how much further can we plummet? Unfortunately, the malaise of ineptitude in our approach to cricket, which has spread like a malignant cancer, has encroached on the heads who accept wishy-washy performances and feeble excuses as standards of performance continue to decline. They possess neither the mental strength (they obviously prefer not to deal with strong personalities) to hire someone of Langer’s stature to the position of coach nor the fortitude to tell the prima donnas masquerading in the Maroon colours that they will be held accountable to the demands of a tough coach.

Those harbouring any doubts as to whether Langer’s professional approach would work with the West Indian psyche should remember the immeasurable contributions of his fellow Australian Dennis Waite, the trainer and physiotherapist who served West Indies cricket faithfully from 1980 until 1995. Ironically, it was soon after his forced departure that the decline in our performances on the field began their irreversible slide. While we continue to wallow in the depths, some forward-thinking cricketing nation will leap at the opportunity to hire Justin Langer.