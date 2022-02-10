Chinese companies following the law here

Chinese companies operating here are following local laws and best practices, Beijing’s embassy here said yesterday.

A brief statement came from the embassy following public commentary generated by a claim of bribe-taking by US-based network VICE News against Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo. The Vice-President has vehemently denied these allegations put to him in a February 1st interview. VICE’s claims which will be developed into a programme for broadcast centred on the contention that Chinese businessmen here had been claiming that bribes were taken by Jagdeo in return for moving projects along.

The Chinese Embassy said yesterday: “Recently, when a journalist from VICE News interviewed Hon. Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo, she was found to come to Guyana with predetermined agenda and tried to smear and attack China-Guyana cooperation, as well as Chinese companies. The Chinese Embassy is strongly dissatisfied with and firmly opposed to such violation of professional ethics.