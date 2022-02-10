COVID curfew could end as early as tomorrow – President

The curfew enforced under the COVID-19 Emergency Measures could likely be removed from as early as tomorrow, according to President Irfaan Ali.

According to the Department of Public Information, the President was speaking today at the launch of the 23rd edition of Explore Guyana Magazine at Cara Lodge. He announced that Prime Minister, Mark Phillips who leads the COVID-19 National Task Force, and his team are currently working to have this enforced.

The curfew is currently from midnight to 4 am. It had been adjusted several times. When first introduced in May, 2020 it had been from 6 pm to 6 am save for essential services.