Duncan suspended from National Assembly after protesting dildo remark by Dharamlall

APNU+AFC Member of Parliament, Sherod Duncan was yesterday suspended from the next four sittings of the National Assembly after he vociferously protested a dildo remark directed at a woman MP by Local Government Minister, Nigel Dharamlall.

Speaker of the National Assembly, Manzoor Nadir suspended Duncan due to his continued outbursts during the consideration of the estimates for Budget 2022. While Dharamlall was going over the current expenditures for Region Five, he stated audibly to the MP `You got to get a dildo, that’s what you looking for”.

Incensed, Duncan shouted at the Minister, “You are a nasty fella! He is a nasty fella…” He further accused the minister of being disrespectful to the House and charged that the Speaker was condoning his behaviour.