Man dies after ATV, lorry collision in northwest -another seriously injured

The police last night said that a man died yesterday on the Eye Lash Main Access Road, North West District (NWD) following a collision between a lorry and an All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV).

The dead man has been identified as Nigel Knights, 45, of Lot 331 Cummings Street, Georgetown.

A police statement said the ATV was being ridden by Rovin James, 36, of Charity Extension Scheme, Essequibo. The lorry was being driven by Ryan Vanlange, 38, of Lot 269 (B) South Vryheid’s Lust, East Coast Demerara.