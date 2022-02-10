Development plan for fifth oil well to be submitted this year – Bharrat

Auditing of cost oil, reviewing of oil and gas legislation, the establishment of the Local Content Secretariat, and preparation for the review of field development plans, are among the projects that have received allocations in the Ministry of Natural Resources’ budget.

Minister Vickram Bharrat during the consideration of estimates on Tuesday told the Committee of Supply that with the sector now coming on stream, provision has been made to cater to these changes to better monitor the activities of the sector.

He provided this explanation in response to question from shadow Minister of Natural Resources, David Patterson. He had questioned the line item of $200 million being allocated under the capital expenditure “institutional support” under petroleum management.