Two persons were yesterday charged after allegedly stabbing and wounding a man during a scuffle at the Kitty Seawall.

Terrence Parks, 44, and Michala Matthias, 28, were both arraigned at the Georgetown Magistrate’s Court where Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan read the joint charge to them.

They were not required to enter a plea to the charge which states that on September 2, at the Kitty Public Road, with intent to commit murder, they wounded Kevin Sutton.