No bail for Kitty vendor accused of seawall attack

A Kitty vendor is now a remanded prisoner after being charged with carrying out a seawall attack in which he allegedly robbed a man and beat him until he was unconscious.

Rawledon Marshall, 26, of Lot 28 Pike Street, Kitty, and a drink vendor at the Kitty Market, stood before Principal Magistrate Sherdel Isaacs-Marcus in Georgetown to answer to the charge of robbery with violence.

It was alleged that on February 10th, at the Kitty seawall, he robbed 20-year-old Masecimo Hartman of an iPhone, valued at $170,000, a hat valued at $5,000, a charger also worth $5,000 and $40 in cash. In addition to this, he also allegedly used personal violence on Hartman before, during or after the attack.