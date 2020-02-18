Man gets five years for sexually assaulting woman at workplace

A man has been sentenced to serve five years in jail for sexually assaulting a woman at her workplace.

Dereck Mohabir was sentenced by Senior Magistrate Leron Daly after he changed his not guilty plea on a sexual assault charge to guilty.

It is alleged that Mohabir sexually assaulted the woman while she was at her workplace.

On the day on which the offence was committed, the woman was the only person at her office at the time. Mohabir was accused of touching her inappropriately during a visit to make purchases. Sometime after Mohabir left, the woman informed her workplace of what had taken place and the matter was then reported to police, resulting in Mohabir being charged.