Forty-two-year-old former office assistant Derrick Mohabir was on Friday acquitted of charges of raping and robbing a female police officer.

Following hours of deliberations, a jury retuned verdicts, acquitting the man on both charges.

While freed of those charges, however, Mohabir remains an inmate of the Mazaruni Prison where he is currently serving a five-year sentence, for a previous sexual assault for which he had been convicted by a magistrate last year.