Nearly 1,900 vaccines administered on Monday

Minister of Health, Dr. Frank Anthony has issued a call for more persons to get vaccinated even as almost 1,900 COVID-19 vaccines were administered on Monday.

Dr. Anthony disclosed during his daily update on Tuesday, that on Monday, 1,867 doses in total were administered, inclusive of adult, adolescents and the booster vaccination programme. Giving an update on the vaccination programme, the minister said a total of 426,841 adult doses have been administered, accounting for 83.2% of the population. Second doses now stand at 318,677 persons or 62.1% of the adult population.

Additionally, a total of 32,921 first doses have been administered to persons in the category 12 to 17. Second doses in this category now stand at 23,466, accounting for 32.2%. Anthony further noted that a total of 43,154 booster doses have been administered, even as he added that this number should be moving up more quickly. Anthony described the 12-17 age group as the category that makes up just over 100 persons seen daily.

“We generally have seen over the last several days, that for the [age category] 12 to 17, it’s about 100 [or] just a little bit more than 100,” he said. He also mentioned that older persons are coming forward to receive their vaccines and booster doses.