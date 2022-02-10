AAG catering for 15 athletes for CARIFTA Games in Jamaica

That is the number of athletes that have so far punched their tickets to this year’s CARIFTA Games in Jamaica so far following the first trials staged last Sunday at the National Track and Field Centre.

However, that number could be doubled or even tripled according to President of the local track body, Aubrey Hutson.

With two more trials looming, the track association expects more athletes to join, Wesley Tyndall, Anisha Gibbons, Keliza Smith, Attoya Harvey and Adriel Austin, the qualifiers so far.