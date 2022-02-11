Chevron dodging ‘between the raindrops’ of US, Venezuela impasse

The United States government is contemplating an approach made to it by the oil giant Chevron, seeking to allow it to accept oil from cash-strapped Venezuela as payment for services rendered to that country’s oil industry, Reuters reported earlier this week.
The report stated that representatives of the US oil company had engaged American diplomats and representatives of Venezuela’s political opposition. The meeting, reportedly, was being treated as a milestone in Chevron’s lobby for a change in its licence to operate in Venezuela in a manner that circumvented US sanctions targeting that country’s oil industry.