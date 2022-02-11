A career in the hairdressing industry requires a working knowledge of haircutting techniques. The hairdressing industry is the field concerned with creating and maintaining a wide variety of hair styles that can frequently change according to popular trends. Skilled professionals in this area of the cosmetology industry are able to cut, colour, style, and alter the textures of hair on clients of all ages, genders, ethnic backgrounds, and walks of life.

Working in the beauty industry usually affords the opportunity to work in a creative field with an often-steady supply of available job positions in many geographic locations. Many experienced hairdressers take advantage of opportunities to become business owners in the hair salon industry as well; some even go on to develop their own hairdressing companies and lines of hair care products.