President Irfaan Ali yesterday said that the accusations of bribery put to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo by US-based media outlet, VICE News during an interview last week are just mere allegations and was done for sensationalism.

Ali made the statement when asked by the media for a response to the allegations on the sidelines of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Annual Officers’ Conference.

After initially saying that he was unaware of the reports being referred to by a reporter, Ali said his Government is “above board”. “My government is above board but I am just saying this to say how sensational…People are just doing things for sensational headlines,” he said.