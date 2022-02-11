Guyana News

‘My government is above board’

-President says in relation to VICE News claims

President Irfaan Ali engaging members of the media on the sidelines of the GDF event yesterday. (Office of the President photo)
President Irfaan Ali yesterday said that the accusations of bribery put to Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo by US-based media outlet, VICE News during an interview last week are just mere allegations and was done for sensationalism.

Ali made the statement when asked by the media for a response to the allegations on the sidelines of the Guyana Defence Force (GDF) Annual Officers’ Conference.

After initially saying that he was unaware of the reports being referred to by a reporter, Ali said his Government is “above board”. “My government is above board but I am just saying this to say how sensational…People are just doing things for sensational headlines,” he said.