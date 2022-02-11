I hope my story helps others save their elders’ lives

Dear Editor,

My mommy died because of vile abuse and gross, callus neglect. A battle, in her final days, right down to the final moments to preserve what she worked and sacrificed for. I returned to stand beside her against the criminal perpetrators who were bullying her for her Transport. She suspected she was being poisoned. Others too, recognizing that her children were not around, exploited her, stole from her, then used her vulnerability (mild cognitive impairment) to hide their crimes. Labeled her as having Alzheimer’s as though it is synonymous to insanity. An entire year I battled in the courts in Guyana to get a protection order against the perpetrators. In Barbados, it was just 2 sittings, and the Judge issued an Order protecting the elder’s assets and welfare.

Eight years of attending Clinic and no record of the particular illness, but various hit and miss diagnoses and ghost prescriptions. The first action I took upon touchdown was to have a XXX muscle Test done on her. Knowledge is the only luxury there is. All else pale. Those results were shocking. How was mommy still standing and walking? And why was she in such disrepair when parties here claimed they were doing? Parties grabbing for her only because of what she represents – materially- but they have no knowledge [or care] of how to help.

The next step was to correct [purge]. It was to be a very simple process of a 10-day regime. Suddenly all parties began fighting about house rather than about her health. They spirited her to the USA. The FBI and Adult Protection Services ordered her back here. Next they isolated her. Mommy died away from her own home. She was held hostage, [my figure of speech] to deny me access. After 54 years occupying the same home, they forcefully removed her from her familiar habitat.

She died on the way to the hospital [they say] thus the demand for an autopsy [which was being resisted]. The devil is in the details. That science is so very accurate. Mommy did not have to die from that ‘cause’, not at this time, nor under such brutal circumstances. I hope my story help others save their elders’ lives.

Sincerely,

Name and Address provided